In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Film Critic Julia Swift is talking everything Oscars! Earlier this week, the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled — but Julia says this year — the selection isn’t great — except for one film, that’s leading all nominees. “Everything Everywhere, All at Once is such a fun movie” Julia says. “Jamie Lee Curtis is up for Best Supporting Actress — I really hope she wins that!”

Julia also thinks that while Everything Everywhere, All at Once is a great film — it doesn’t deserve to win Best Picture. “I think it might win because there was so little else” she says. “It just sort of lost it in the middle for me.”

One other notable category this year, is Best Supporting Actor. Julia thinks there’s quite a few talents to recognize — specifically, she says Brian Tyree Henry’s performance in ‘Causeway‘ on AppleTV+ is one of the best of the year.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12th — you can catch the show, on ABC 22.