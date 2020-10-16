At the Box Office: ‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting’

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, gives us a look at a spooky movie for the whole family.

Swift warns that some of the “monsters” in this film could be a bit scary for its younger audience, but insists this is a movie is for kids…

“When you’re home and watching a movie, a lot of the times, it’s fun to have something that you can all watch together… that maybe isn’t painfully boring for the adults. This is actually for teens, tweens, and younger.”

‘A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting’ is available now on Netflix.