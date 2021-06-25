At the Box Office: ‘A First Farewell’

Chinese writer and director, Lina Wang, makes her feature film debut with this award-winning drama… and as Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift tells us, “It’s about the Uyghurs, who are the Muslim minority where she’s (Wang) from, which is the edge of the desert in China.”

Swift explains the film began as a documentary, but turned into a narrative after Wang became fascinated with a young boy (Isa) and his talent. If the plot doesn’t peak your interest, the imagery just might; “It’s like a MasterClass in cinematography,” the critic praises.

‘A First Farewell’ is available on demand now.