Lights, cameras and controversy… This new docuseries dives into the sexual assault allegations against famous director, Woody Allen.

Film Critic & Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, breaks down this four-part HBO series. “It brings up this really interesting issue; can you separate the artist from the art? This case is so crucial to that argument,” Swift says.

‘Allen v. Farrow’ is available now on HBO, Hulu, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime.