In this week’s edition of At the Box Office, Julia Swift joins us to talk about a new B.B.C. comedy thriller show titled “Am I Being Unreasonable.” The series revolves around Nic played by Daisy May Cooper who is a grieving mother who is mourning a loss she cannot tell anyone about. She feels like a prisoner, trapped in her depressing marriage and, to top it all off, her cat is missing. Her young son Ollie is the only thing that gives her a reason to wake up in the morning as he is her only ray of sunshine.

When a new mother Jen, played by Selin Hizli, moves to town, the two quickly form a bond and a deep friendship that brings joy to both their lives. But their comradery threatens to unveil old histories and secrets that Jen feel are better left in the past.

“It’s very British. Rude, raucous humor. It’s definitely not something for the family. But it also is about what happens if you think your spouse is going to be your be all end all and that ends,” Julia says. “And what happens with friends when they depend on each other possibly too much.”

Am I Being Unreasonable can be viewed on Hulu today!