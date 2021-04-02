At the Box Office: ‘Another Round’

“…the message that’s coming across is, drinking is dangerous, but without drinking, we’re not going to be free, we’re not going to be our true selves, we’re not going to have our true friendships…”.

Film Critic & Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift says she isn’t sure if she’s ready to give this film the green light.

‘Another Round’ follows a group of teachers who decide to have an alcoholic experiment, making a pact to continuously drink each day to judge how it impacts their social lives.

Though Swift acknowledges this film is interesting, and up for an Oscar, she says there’s an air of moral grayness to it, “…I did have a problem with the overall message, but again, when I say ‘overall message’, it’s not an American film. This is a European film that doesn’t have any clear answers and it definitely shows different sides.”

‘Another Round’ is available on Hulu and through VTIFF.