We get a behind the scenes look at the sitcom I love Lucy and the marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in a new movie ‘Being the Ricardos.’

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, noticed that none of the actors in the movie look like the characters in I love Lucy. Putting that aside, Swift says it gives us insight we didn’t have before about I love Lucy. However, she says the story makes for an interesting “play” and not movie. Swift puts much of the blame on the director of the film, Aaron Sorkin, who also wrote the film. She praised Sorkin’s writing, but goes as far to say “Aaron Sorkin either shouldn’t direct his own writing, or he should get his own cinematographer who does more of the visual work.”

‘Being the Ricardos’ is out now in theaters and will be available on Amazon Prime Video on 12/21.