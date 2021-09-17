At the Box Office: ‘Best Sellers’

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, says this is a film for Michael Caine fans; she also says, if you don’t admire the actor, just skip the film altogether.

‘Best Sellers’ stars both Caine and Aubrey Plaza. While Swift acknowledges the talent of both actors, she says the duo doesn’t quite work. “This was directed by Lina Roessler, who is an actor, and written by someone who is an actor. I, sort of, feel like they were like ‘let’s just get these two great actors and put them together’. That’s not how you make a film, “Swift explains.

For those looking for a similar dynamic, but different tone, the critic recommends ‘Only Murders in the Building’. The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. It’s available on Hulu now.

‘Best sellers’ hits theaters today.