At the Box Office: ‘Blackbird’ & ‘The Endless Trench’

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift treats us to two movie reviews this week.

‘Blackbird’ follows a woman with ALS who makes an unconventional decision despite her family protesting. Though the film is overflowing with all-star actors like Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet, Swift says the acting alone couldn’t carry it.

“It wasn’t really enough to make it worth the time in the movie. It’s a story that we’ve seen before.” Swift commented, “…It feels like the first draft of a play.”

The film critic does, however, give high praise to the Spanish thriller, ‘The Endless Trench’.

“It is the Spanish submission for the academy awards this year… So, usually for the things that are going to be submitted to the academy awards for international countries, you’d have to go see them in the movie theaters first, but Netflix actually bought this… and it is a brilliant movie!”

‘The Endless Trench’ is available now on Netflix.