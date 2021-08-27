At the Box Office: ‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed’

Don’t let the title fool you, ‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed’ is not an incredibly sad documentary.

That’s what Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift tells us. She says, “It is a dark story, but the first hour of the documentary is happy.” Swift, without giving too much away, says the last half hour of the film may “change what you decide to buy from Bob Ross Inc”.

Along with this, the critic tells us the film goes into detail about the famous artist’s journey to having a career in painting. “The first hour is all about how he went from the Air Force, and he was married and had a kid, and he was like ‘I really want to paint’…”, she says.

‘Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed’ is available now on Netflix.