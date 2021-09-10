At the Box Office: ‘Cinderella’

There are plenty of ‘Cinderella’ remakes and spin-offs floating around Hollywood. So, what makes this one worth while? Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, explains just that, “I read another review that said… ‘I’ve seen it before, don’t need to see it again’, I could not disagree more. I’ve seen every ‘Cinderella’. This is a completely different one.”

The musical film boasts an all-star cast with Camila Cabello leading the classic role, alongside James Corden, Minnie Driver, Idina Menzel, Billie Porter, and so many others. Swift says, “Everyone who showed up, really played their part.” With that said, the critic does mention Cabello’s (Cinderella) lack of acting strength, but says she makes up for it with her other skills, “…when she sings, she comes alive, but not when she’s acting”.

‘Cinderella’ is available now on Amazon Prime Video.