In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is taking a look at two films — ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ & ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

‘Downton Abbey’ is a film that Julia says you should watch if you’re already familiar with the TV series of the same name.

“It really is meant for people who’ve seen and love the series” Julia says.

However, Julia wasn’t pleased with this one, saying “There is not a moment of intensity in this one…they’ve taken out all the drama. I didn’t have very much fun [watching this one].”

Julia says the movie spent too much time re-introducing characters, while not developing any of them. Overall, Julia says she wanted more out of this one.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is the highly-anticipated sequel to Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun.’ Julia says to see this one in theaters with a bunch of people, as it’s mean to be enjoyed that way. She loved Tom Cruise’s and Miles Teller’s performances, as well.

“Their relationship is fabulous, but I wish they spent more time developing that.”

Overall, Julia thinks the last half hour of this movie is the best part. “It starts out fine, it gets a little boring in the middle, but the last half hour — you have to see on the big screen!”

You can catch both of these films in theaters now.