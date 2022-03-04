In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift continues her run of reviewing foreign films, with the Japanese movie, ‘Drive My Car’. It follows the story of a director trying to put on a play, with actors and actresses that speak different languages. Julia says this is an intentional move from the film’s director, saying “he’s trying to get the actors to use physicality and how they interact with each other.” In short — the body language of the actors is enough to follow the plot, even without subtitles.

Julia thinks it’s a long, but beautiful film — its runtime is just over three hours long. However, she says it’s three hours “that pull you in…makes you care so much about these characters…and then when you’re done, you look back and realize all the layers of meaning — and it sticks with you for so long”. ‘Drive My Car’ is also nominated for 4 Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

You can catch ‘Drive My Car’ in select theaters and streaming on HBO Max now.