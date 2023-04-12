In Friday’s edition of At the Box Office, Julia Swift reviewed the highly anticipated “Dungeons and Dragons” movie starring Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez. The movie follows a charming thief and his band of merry adventurers as they embark on an exciting quest that quickly turns dangerous as they encounter the wrong kind of people.

“I saw it on the biggest screen in Asia and I have to tell you go see it on a big screen because it is just a beautiful ride. Sometimes the cinematography feels like you’re in maybe a little bit of a rollercoaster,” says Julia. “If you saw star wars on the big screen you sort of felt like you were in the plane and you get that feeling with Dungeons and Dragons.”

Movie goers can catch the film in theatres now!