For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the new Pixar-Disney animated feature titled ‘Elementa,’

The movies is about a city where the four primary elements; fire, water, land, and air live together in harmony. This world has one major rule: elements do not mix. But a fiery and fierce young woman and an easy flowing man discover something elemental: just how much the two opposites have in common.

“It’s so beautiful. I want posters, I want wallpaper, I want toys. And the story is very sweet, its easy for a young audience to understand; super sweet,” says Julia. “But there is another level for the adults who go to see it and that other level is about immigration.”

Viewers can catch Elementals today in theatres.