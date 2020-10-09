At the Box Office: ‘Emily in Paris’ & ‘Once Upon a River’

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift treats us to two reviews this Friday.

The recent Netflix release, ‘Emily in Paris’ has made the streaming service’s top 10 list. But, Swift says not nearly as many people would be watching the series if it weren’t for COVID-19.

“Because of what’s going on, people just want to escape to Paris.”

Contrasting to the comedy is 1970’s based drama, ‘Once Upon a River’. The film critic, if you can make it through the first 10 minutes, you’ll find a gem of a movie.

“It becomes sweet and uplifting and about people helping each other.”