At the Box Office: ‘Enola Holmes’

‘Strangers Things’ actor, Millie Bobbie Brown both stars and makes her producing debut in this Netflix mystery.

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, says ‘Enola Holmes’ was originally suppose to be release in theaters, but was switched to digital in April.

Swift says she’s glad it worked out this way for the film: “More people are going to see… And it’s really good, and really fun for home, but it’s not quite at the level I think it needed to be for theaters.”

The critic goes on to acknowledge the film’s ability to capture its’ target audience:

“It is the movie that I wish my 8 to 15-year old self could’ve seen when I was younger because there are not a lot of movies with really smart young women who are going out in the world and solving mysteries…”