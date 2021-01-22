At the Box Office: ‘Ethos’

Movies

by: Janelle Brassard

Posted: / Updated:

Explore a different country, from the comfort of your own home…

Film Critic &  Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, reviews ‘Ethos’, a web series based in Turkey. Swift says the unique thing about this Netflix release, is the company’s inventive practice of translating non-English films to English, in hopes of expanding its’ audience.

“It’s not old-fashion dubbing that we’re used to, where someone just comes in and does a couple different roles, or it’s the same person who does it every time… Here, they’re really casting people and they’re having them work with directors on the different shows, and the directors are able to direct new actors that speak all these different languages.”

‘Ethos” is available now on Netflix.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog