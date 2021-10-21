At the Box Office: ‘Everybody’s talking about Jamie’

It seems like ‘Everybody’s talking about Jamie’ now a days. Based off a true story, this film follows a 16 year old boy that decides that he wanted to be a drag queen one day. The true story eventually became a BBC documentary called ‘Drag Queen at 16’ then became a highly successful musical in England.

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift says that ‘Everybody’s talking about Jamie’ made her cry from the very start. “There’s this amazing sequence of the history of drag queens in England about politics and power.” Swift points out the choreography as being amazing, but wasn’t so impressed with the first-time director.

‘Everybody’s talking about Jamie’ is out now on Amazon Prime Video.