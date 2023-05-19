In this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the latest in the fast and furious franchise: Fast X

In this newest flick, Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel, and his team have faced impossible odds and have overcome them in spectacular fashion. But now, they face their toughest opponent. One fueled by vengeance for an incident that took place a decade ago. This terrifying shadow emerges from the past to destroy Toretto and take away his family.

“It really did not feel like the movie was going forward, but again people don’t really watch this because they want a story,” says Julia. “They watch it for the crazy stunts and there were a couple really fun crazy stunts.



Movie goers can catch Fast X in theatres today!