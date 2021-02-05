At the Box Office: ‘French Exit’

You’ve heard of the classic rags to riches tale, right? Well, this movie tells the opposite story…

Film Critic & Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, reviews ‘French Exit’, a comedic drama starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

The film follows Pfeiffer’s character, Frances, as she moves to Paris after spending the last of her fortune inherited by her late husband.

Swift says this film could be fun for Michelle Pfeiffer fans, saying she “is one of the strongest parts of this movie.” However, the critic mentions it can be hard to relate to the main character. “… It’s sometimes a difficult film to like because it’s about these people with all this money and very little morality and very little care for other people.”

‘French Exit’ is set to be released in theaters Feb. 12.

