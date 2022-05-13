In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift continues her run of reviewing TV shows — this week, it’s HBO’s ‘Gentleman Jack’ — as the second season has recently premiered. Julia says HBO didn’t promote this show very well, thinking nobody would watch — she thinks the reason is the plot. It’s about a woman in England in the early 1800s, who refuses to be hemmed into her times.

“She got involved in coal mining, the railroads…anything she could do to have power and keep moving — she did.”

Julia says it’s not too niche, and about so much more than just love. She also loved the writing, saying “it really gets into…everyone can connect with [the main character].”

Overall, Julia thinks ‘Gentleman Jack’ is definitely worth a watch.

You can catch the first and second seasons on HBO Max now.