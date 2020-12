Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, brings us a magical movie.

The Disney+ film follows a fairy godmother-in-training as she tries to prove that the world still needs magical mentors.

“If you’re looking for something fun, if you’re young at heart, or just young… or if you want to dream your fairy dream, ‘Godmothered’ is for you”, Swift said.

The film is available now on Disney+.