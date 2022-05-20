In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is taking a look at the Netflix series, ‘Heartstopper’. Julia missed this TV show when it was first released a few weeks ago, but said she had to come back to it after many emails asking for her review. She thought it was going to be a run-of-the-mill teen comedy, but says it’s so much more than that.

“This turned out to be one of my favorites” she says. “It took it becoming a huge cultural phenomenon for me to realize my mistake”.

The show focuses on two teen boys in England who start off as friends, but end up falling in love. It’s based on the web comic and novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, who is also a screenplay writer for the series. Julia says it’s sweet and romantic, thanks to her participation in the series.

“It’s so positive,” she says. “It reminds you what it’s like to be close to someone you like — and feel those sparks”.

You can catch ‘Heartstopper’ on Netflix now.