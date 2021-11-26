At The Box Office: ‘House of Gucci’

Its a star studded cast in a movie that is full betrayal, revenge and murder.

However, despite the star power this film holds, Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift was not pleased with the characters in ‘House of Gucci.’ “It’s one of those (movies) that you want to watch just to laugh at, it’s that bad.” She says the writer didn’t make the story clear enough and the character development was messy. But even though it was a mess, the movie is still a fun beautiful mess through the set pieces, music, and costumes.

‘House of Gucci’ is out now in theaters and on HBO Max.