At the Box Office: ‘Hysterical’

This film features comedians, but it isn’t a comedy.

Film Critic & Asst. Professor at Champlain College Julia Swift reviews ‘Hysteria’, a documentary highlighting women in comedy.

Unfortunately, for a movie featuring people who specialize in making folks laugh, Swift says it didn’t quite hit the mark, “…it just was not that funny”. The critic tells us, the editing, tone, pacing, and timing were “all off”.

With that said, Swift does point out a saving grace in this documentary: an interview with Kathy Griffin. “That was fascinating because I always wondered what happened to her after she got blacklisted for doing a violent Trump joke,” Swift says.

But for Swift, the negatives just may out way the positives in this film, “I’m not going to be rushing to see Andrea Nevins next film.”

‘Hysterical’ is available on FX and Hulu.