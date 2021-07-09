At the Box Office: ‘Inheritance’

This short film takes place in a Vermont cabin. Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, interviewed Writer and Director, Annalise Lockhart, to find out what made the Green Mountain State the right choice for the film.

“The cabin where we filmed is actually my mother, and her brother’s, house. I grew up in Manhattan and Brooklyn and spent my life going up to the cabin in the summer,” Lockhart explains. “I’ve had a connection to this house for a really long time and I think, when I started writing the film, and originally it took place at a campsite, I started to want to fold the house into to and kind of just conspired to make it so…”

You can catch ‘Inheritance’ next month, at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival.