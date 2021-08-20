At the Box Office: ‘Itaewon Class’ & ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Two series are taking streaming services by storm and Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, is telling us everything we need to know about them.

First up, ‘Itaewon Class’, a South Korean teen drama. Swift explains the setting for the series allows characters to explore taboo topics. She says, “They’re (the characters) trying to make this restaurant in Itaewon, which is an area of Soule, South Korea that is very international, so right away it’s trying to bring in this international audience. It also deals with a lot of issues that South Korean dramas haven’t dealt with in the past; LGBTQIA issues, race, class…”. Along with these trailblazing factors, the critic says the series also holds onto a traditional sense of hope. ‘Itaewon Class’ is available now on Netflix.

For those searching on Hulu, ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ is out now. Swift says the series is a drama, but is directed by someone who typically works on comedies. She says, “It has this weird, goofy tone. It kind of doesn’t know the tone”. The critic tells us, the show is worth watching if want to watch something American, but still strongly suggests giving ‘Itaewon Class’ a try, or even ‘My Mister’, another South Korean drama.