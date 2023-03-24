For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift talked about a new Korean film being released on Netflix titled ‘Kill Boksoon.” It is a riveting tale about a world-renowned deadly assassin who juggles her day job while also dealing with her distant teenage daughter. It is a also a film that brings cinematography to the forefront with beautifully curated shots and very well choreographed fights.



“This is really an action film where the cinematogropher and the director are having so much fun,” Julia says. “They actually make the blood so beautiful, it is so bright and flies and lands in pools of water I thought it might be sparkling.”

Movie lovers who want more John Wick style action flicks after seeing the fourth installment this weekend can catch the movie on Netflix on Friday, March 31st.



