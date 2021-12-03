At The Box Office: ‘King Richard’

‘King Richard’ is the story of Richard Williams’ path to train his two daughters, Venus and Serena, to tennis stardom. He even though up of a plan to make them stars before they were born!

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift absolutely loved this film that followed the legacy of the Williams. Will Smith smashed it out of the park as Richard Williams. Swift was shocked by his performance saying “This should be Will Smith’s Oscar for best actor, I forgot Will Smith was even in the movie.” Swift it says its an amazing written character based story by a writer we all might not even know, Zach Baylin. Even the director, Reinaldo Marcus Green, did a fantastic job.

You can watch ‘King Richard’ on HBO Max.