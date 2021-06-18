At the Box Office: ‘Les Nôtres’

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, tells us ‘Les Nôtres’, or ‘Our Own’, is about a young girl who becomes pregnant and refuses to reveal who the father is. “That’s why it’s called ‘Our Own’. She’s like, ‘it’s our own baby’,” Swift explains.

While the critic praises the acting and directing, she also points toward a problematic component in the film, “It still feels like it’s sexualizing a young girl…”. Swift implies this trope in overused, “We’re all sort of trained to fall into this (question), ‘what makes drama’? It seems to, lately, always be, if it’s not going to be violence, then it’s abuse of a young girl, and I’m like, there are other stories out there!”

The film critic suggests changing perspective to create a powerful story, “…If you’re going to tell it, tell it from her point of view, where we actually get to feel, maybe, empowered by the end.”