“…Tears were pouring down my face.”

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift describes her emotional reaction to ‘Military Wives’ in this week’s At the Box Office.

The comedy / drama, based off a true story, follows a group of women who form a choir on a military base.

The film stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan. It’s directed by Peter Cattaneo.

Swift says ‘Military Wives’ is available On Demand.