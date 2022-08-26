In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift talks about Patricio Guzmán’s new documentary, ‘My Imaginary Country’. The film focuses on the protests demanding social equality in Chile’s capital city of Santiago in 2019.

“We’re going to look at what happens when a ground swell of people decide they want social justice,” says Julia, “they want more democracy, and they want more equality.”

The film tells the inspiring story of disenfranchised women protesting against the patriarchy of the Pinochet military dictatorship. Guzmán tells the story through shocking front-line footage of the protests, and gripping interviews with the leaders of the movement as they struggle for the future of their home country.

Julia said that this film paints an optimistic view of Chile’s future, “this is such a positive, forward-thinking, look at Chile and its future. It’s what happens when women come together and where you don’t necessarily have one leader, but you have people all working together towards the same goal.”

If you’re looking for a unique and inspiring documentary about people coming together for a common cause, Julia couldn’t recommend this one enough.

‘My Imaginary Country’ will be in theaters on Sept. 23.