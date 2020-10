‘On the Rocks’ is the latest project from Oscar-award winning film-maker, Sofia Coppola.

The comedy-drama stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones as a father-daughter duo.

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, says, while the cast is notable, the actors don’t have much to work with: “It wasn’t fun caper, and it wasn’t family, drama, depth… it was sort of lost in-between.”

The film is available on Apple TV+.