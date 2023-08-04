For this week’s edition for At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the third season of the Hulu original series Only Murders in the Building.

The show revolves around three strangers who share an obsessive passion for true crime. They eventually get wrapped up in a grisly murder case that occurs in their exclusive Upper West Side apartment and they must user their true crime knowledge to solve the case

“It lost some of the magic from the first two seasons. We don’t have enough of the three of them together, and that is what made the magic,” says Julia. “However, they added to the mix Meryl Streep. So every time Meryl Streep is in the show it becomes magical and entrancing, and there is a little musical element we get to see Meryl do which is so wonderful and sweet.”

You can catch the third season of Only Murders in the Buildings right now on Hulu.