For this week’s At The Box Office, Julia Swift joined us and gave us a preview for Hollywood’s Biggest Night. The Oscars take place this Sunday, March 12th, and she gave us her thoughts on some of the movies that are primed to win big at the awards.

One of the movies that she couldn’t get through, despite the exuberance and artistically shot frames, was All Quiet On The Western Front. “The amount of dead bodies in the first five minutes, even though it was so evocatively and beautifully shot, I just couldn’t get myself through it,” Swift says. “I think it has a shot for best picture and some of the other categories it’s in.”

She also touched briefly on Everything Everywhere All At Once which has proved itself to be the crowd favorite to win the Best Picture category. “The movie is really breaking through and it also has a chance.” says Swift.



You can catch all the movies that Julia Swift mentioned on various streaming platforms today either for purchase or through a subscription.

You can watch the Academy Awards Sunday night on ABC 22. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.