For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the new Netflix documentary “Poisoned.”

The doc examines the food supply industry and the safety of food in the United States. It starts with politicians talking about America’s food being the safest in the world. However, the film highlights issues that make it seem like that may not be true.

“This is definitely not something you want to watch while you’re having dinner,” says Swift. “Especially not if you’re having a salad or a hamburger.”

Swift says it’s certain that you will look more closely at the food you and your family eat, and will make you consider many new things while your ordering off the menu or browsing the produce section at the grocery store.

“Poisoned” is available to watch on Netflix now.