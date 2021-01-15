At the Box Office: ‘Pretend It’s a City’

Film Critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, reviews ‘Pretend It’s a City’, a Netflix series following comic, Fran Lebowitz, all around NYC.

Swift says the series, created by Martin Scorsese, will give you a good laugh, “It is funny. It is ‘laugh from the bottom of your stomach, giggle, guffaw’ funny”.

With that said, the critic mentions the show may not be for everyone. She explains, it’s more for those who like to talk about art and culture, but goes on to say, with so many people at home, worried about Covid, Lebowitz’s humor may be just what folks need right now.

‘Pretend It’s a City’ is available now on Netflix.