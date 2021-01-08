At the Box Office: ‘Promising Young Woman’

After admitting she wasn’t very excited to watch it, Film Critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, gives ‘A Promising Young Woman’ the green light!

“I was energized and excited… and yes, a little sad and frustrated. But, I also, found it sort of hopeful”, Swift says.

The movie follows a woman with a secret double-life, who hopes to expose sexual predators. However, Swift says, “It’s not really so much about getting back at men, I wouldn’t say that. I would say it’s about teaching men and women how believing, or not believing, people’s stories actually has an effect on those people, and making all the characters aware that their actions, or lack of actions, have consequences.”

you can see ‘Promising Young Woman’ on Demand next week.