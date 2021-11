The royal film, ‘Spencer’ follows Princess Diana and Prince Charles through their marriage. Specifically one Christmas weekend where they both thought they were going to split up.

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift says she had very strong feelings about ‘Spencer.’ Swift says the film “Felt very self indulgent on behalf of the write and the director.” and that this movie did not depict Princess Diana in the right way.

Spencer is out now in theaters.