Peter Parker is in big trouble after splitting open the Multi-Verse in ‘Spider-Man No Way Home.’

Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift absolutely loved this super-hero film. “It was sweet, it was fun, it was happy and definitely for a younger audience.” Although, the movie does suffer a tiny bit from its extended fight scenes and use of women like Zendaya and Marisa Tomei. But most importantly, Swift says it was hard to review this movie because of the potential spoilers for many, including some surprise appearances.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is out now in theaters.