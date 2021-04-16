At the Box Office: ‘Spontaneous’

A little bit of ‘Heathers’ with a modern twist. Film Critic & Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, reviews ‘Spontaneous’.

In this dark, teen comedy, students start spontaneously combusting. Swift says, though the film was made in 2018, the story aligns well with the current state of the nation, “We enter a world where a group of teens are in the middle of a pandemic where they’re starting to explode and nobody knows why it’s happening and they’re forced to isolate.”

Swift tells us the film relates to Gen Z in other ways as well, “It’s about how… this generation has gone through economic collapse, our country being torn in two, school shootings, [and the] epidemic of teen and mental health issues.”

With this said, Swift warns against teens watching the film. Instead, she recommends folks 25+ years old take a look, saying, the film “romanticizes death”. Swift notes, if parents decide to let their teens give it a watch, it’s important to stay with them and have a conversation about what they’re seeing.

‘Spontaneous’ is available on Hulu.