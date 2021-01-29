At the Box Office: Sundance Film Festival more accessible than ever before

Typically, Film Critic & Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, reviews one or two movies for us on Fridays… but this week at the box office, she’s telling us how we can gain access to several movies!

“Usually, you have to go to Utah to see the Sundance Film Festival and spend a lot of money and have a really hard time getting a hotel and trudge through the snow. But this year, they’re putting it all online. It’s not free, but it’s really affordable which I was shocked by,” the Film Critic said.

Swift says it isn’t uncommon for a lesser-known filmmaker’s career to be catapulted into global recognition after being featured at the film festival.

The critic says there are a lot of ticket options to the Sundance 2021 Film Festival, including a $25 “explorer pass,” which will give you unlimited access to shorts, some TV shows/ Indie films, and virtual reality clips.