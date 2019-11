‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ will be released on November 1.

It focuses on a newly modified liquid Terminator that arrives from the future to kill a young factory worker named Dani Ramos. Also sent back in time is Grace, a hybrid cyborg human who has to protect Ramos from the robotic assassin. The two women soon find some much-needed help from a pair of unexpected allies.

The movie is rated R and is 2 hours and 14 minutes long.