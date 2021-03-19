At the Box Office: ‘The Father’

Sometimes it’s hard to accept help, especially when your very perception of reality starts to unfold…

Anthony Hopkins stars in ‘The Father’, a drama following a man who refuses to let his daughter lend a helping hand while he struggles with dementia.

Film Critic & Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, raves about the actor’s performance, “It is an absolute acting tour de force. We all think of Anthony Hopkins in ‘Silence of the Lambs’, talking about his fava beans and chianti, but this is going to change how Anthony Hopkins is remembered for generations to come.”

‘The Father’ is available in theaters now, and will hit streaming services next week.