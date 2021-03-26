At the Box Office: ‘The Independents’

This indie film has a soothing connection to Vermont!

A cast member in this film took Critic & Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, by surprise, “…I kept thinking, this is so familiar, this is so familiar… and then I realized it’s about the band ‘The Sweet Remains’, who have played often here in Burlington, Vermont, because one of the three people who make up to band is Rich Price, who is a Vermonter.”

The film tells the story of how a the band came together. Swift calls it “charming and uplifting”, though, it does have its faults. “I have to say, the script really wasn’t great and the directing was simple… but it was simple in a charming way”, Swift says.

‘The Independents’ is available on streaming services.