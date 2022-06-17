In this week’s edition of ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift is taking a look at the documentary ‘The Janes’, about the era before Roe v. Wade in Chicago. It focuses on a group of women in the city who decided to create a collective that would provide abortions to women who could not afford it at the time. Of course, these women faced heavy pushback from law enforcement — but it would not deter them.

Julia doesn’t want to say too much about this documentary, since she recommends you watch it yourself. She says it’s very pro-abortion, so it doesn’t stay neutral on the subject. “At this time, when the Supreme Court is about to review Roe v. Wade…it’s something that a lot of people are thinking and talking about” she says. Julia also says it’s very well-made, with intense interviews and amazing use of archival footage.

You can catch ‘The Janes’ on HBO Max now.