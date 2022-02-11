In this week’s ‘At the Box Office’, Julia Swift reviews the Netflix original movie ‘The Power of the Dog’. It leads all Oscar nominees this year, with 12 total nominations. Julia says that this film deserves many of those nods — especially for ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Cinematography’. It’s directed by Jane Campion, and Julia is quite familiar with her work. In fact, when Julia was in college, she wrote her senior thesis on Campion! Julia says it’s been quite a while since Campion released a film — and Julia was a little nervous when watching the trailer for ‘The Power of the Dog’, thinking it may be a violent western. “I feel like the movie was a little misadvertised…because it’s actually a very quiet subtle film” she says.

Overall, Julia absolutely loved the acting, cinematography and directing of ‘The Power of the Dog’, calling it “so empowering in so many ways”.

You can stream ‘The Power of the Dog’ on Netflix now.