At the Box Office: ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’

Movies

by: Janelle Brassard

Posted: / Updated:

This Aaron Sorkin film has an all-star cast, with Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Michael Keaton on the list.

However, Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, says ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ doesn’t quite live up to Sorkin’s previous films, like ‘Molly’s Game’, but she acknowledges story itself.

It’s based off an infamous court case, centered around seven men who were indicted for inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The film is available October 16 on Netflix.

