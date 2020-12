“For the first time in so long, I’m talking about a movie that I really loved.”

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, gives high praise to ‘The Truth’; a film about aging and honesty.

Swift applauses the cast and director, Hirokazu Koreeda, who gained acclaim with his 2018 crime/drama ‘Shoplifters’.

The film is not available for free on streaming services, but you can buy it via Amazon, YouTube, etc…

Swift says, “It is absolutely worth it. Such a beautiful film.”